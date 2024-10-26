Previous
At Walker Road by pandorasecho
Photo 4831

At Walker Road

Taking a short four mile drive from our house to the redwoods with the granddaughter’s friend (left) and having a fun morning.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Dixie Goode

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking shot.
October 27th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A forest family!!
October 27th, 2024  
