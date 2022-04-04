Previous
30-shots2022 by pandorasecho
18 / 365

30-shots2022

4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
4% complete

Pam ace
Awesome Dixie! It is a great collage. Congratulations on finishing the month with the orb. :)
April 29th, 2022  
