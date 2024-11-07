Previous
Symbiotic by pandorasecho
Symbiotic

The Sally light food crab helps clean off the sea iguanas loose skin, and eats it.

Based on pictures by my friend who is traveling to see the Galapagos
7th November 2024

Photo Details

November 8th, 2024  
