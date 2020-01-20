Previous
Learning to sign the credit card slip by pandorasecho
Photo 959

Learning to sign the credit card slip

Helping grandpa pay the bill at a restaurant was a fav activity for me too, even if it was done slightly differently.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

ace
@pandorasecho
