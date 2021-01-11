Previous
Sunflower Fiesta by pandorasecho
Sunflower Fiesta

I loved the old photograph I posted yesterday enough to try to recreate it as a painting. They both make me smile
11th January 2021

mittens (Marilyn)
This is beautiful, Dixie.
January 11th, 2021  
