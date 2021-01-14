Sign up
Photo 1178
Christmas lighted lighthouse
I painted this version in a paint and sip party
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
4631
photos
56
followers
54
following
323% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
projects
Camera
VR340,D750
Taken
16th February 2016 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
batterypointlight
,
multimediadixie
