Previous
Next
Backwards by pandorasecho
Photo 1203

Backwards

I meant this little painting to show a man coming into a giant cavern, but my mother immediately saw it as my brother with Down’s syndrome, standing in the dark but beginning to emerge into the light as he learned to speak and make friends.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise