Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1203
Backwards
I meant this little painting to show a man coming into a giant cavern, but my mother immediately saw it as my brother with Down’s syndrome, standing in the dark but beginning to emerge into the light as he learned to speak and make friends.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
4680
photos
56
followers
54
following
329% complete
View this month »
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
Latest from all albums
3473
1201
3474
1202
3475
1203
3476
1204
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
projects
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
multimediadixie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close