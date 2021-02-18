Previous
A pleasing fear by pandorasecho
A pleasing fear

And I have loved thee ocean . . .
And trusted to thy billows
Far and near
And held my hand
Upon thy mane
As I do here.

G.G. Lord Byron
Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
