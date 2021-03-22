Previous
Sample 1 by pandorasecho
Photo 1245

Sample 1

Many lifetimes ago, my student job was running the weaving lab at Southern Oregon State College (now SOSU) and I wove a bunch of samples. I made a dress and shirt and a couple tablecloths but then never again had a loom.
22nd March 2021

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
