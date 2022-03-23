Previous
A kite tail by pandorasecho
A kite tail

Today walked Daisy down to the bus stop and then came back to get the van. I had a morning alone in town, my town is small and by the sea. I can’t walk steadily enough to trust myself on my feet on the beach but I got breakfast and ate in my car while watching waves and kite flyers. I got library books returned and swimming lessons scheduled and actually went in the grocery store for dinner items instead of curbside pickup. It was a good morning, but a painful afternoon. My legs hurt so bad from that little bit of walking.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

