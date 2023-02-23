Previous
Lighting the way by pandorasecho
Photo 1860

Lighting the way

The power was out for 18 hours so we needed firewood. Daisy was helping and the inside of the woodshed was dark.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
