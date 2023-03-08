Previous
Redwood roots by pandorasecho
Redwood roots

Because a redwood tree drinks about 500 gallons per day- a lot from the fog and rain, but much from shallow, widespread roots, they can topple easily in the high wind gusts we can get here by the ocean.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is so sad to see. Great shot, though.
March 9th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
I didn't know the amount of water but knew that much came from fog and mist. These giants are so exceptional on all levels. Very much like the edit.
March 9th, 2023  
