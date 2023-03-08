Sign up
Photo 1873
Redwood roots
Because a redwood tree drinks about 500 gallons per day- a lot from the fog and rain, but much from shallow, widespread roots, they can topple easily in the high wind gusts we can get here by the ocean.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is so sad to see. Great shot, though.
March 9th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
I didn't know the amount of water but knew that much came from fog and mist. These giants are so exceptional on all levels. Very much like the edit.
March 9th, 2023
