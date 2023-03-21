Previous
My Girl by pandorasecho
My Girl

This is sadly 5 years since she has seen her mom, but I am more grateful than I can express that it is 8 years she has been living with me and I have treasured every moment.
Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
