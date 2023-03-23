Breathe easy

I noticed one of the three buses at my granddaughters school was sporting green hubcaps and bumpers. Then I saw the square sign on the driver’s side, “Electric Bus! Breathe Easy”.



By the way, did you know the lines on the outside of the bus mark the floor height, the seat height and the seat back height? Rescue crews can use that info if they need to cut in with a jaws of life.