Previous
Next
Surprise by pandorasecho
Photo 1893

Surprise

Daisy’s soon to be dog, came to visit for a second time today and since she is helping Grandpa put up a fence she was finally let in on the secret. It was also her Dad’s first time meeting Foxy.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise