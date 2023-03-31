Previous
30 years ago by pandorasecho
Photo 1896

30 years ago

I was 29, my husband of 11 years was 30 and we had an 11 year old foster daughter the day we brought home our best gift ever. 14 hour old Austin, the son we were adopting.
