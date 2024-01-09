The North

Through high school and college I took so many art classes. Mostly painting but a lot of weaving and fiber arts too. And even though I became licensed to teach English, I added a handicapped learner endorsement after an unexpected bout of a perforated appendix derailed my last month of student teaching and meant I needed to redo a semester. Then I was hired to teach 4-7 year old severely handicapped children and nothing helped me as much as the art and music I knew. And as a substitute teacher, I never minded finding that the lesson plans didn’t have enough to fill the day, I could teach any age from three to 21 if they just had a blank paper and a pencil. But I never really kept up my own art. I could regret that,because the pictures I had focused at least twenty hours on, were fun, but there was always something, lack of space or time or energy. So sometimes I’d go to a paint party with friends and do a three hour painting but mostly as a social thing. This Christmas Daisy gave me a big box of watercolors and I’ve done one a day since, just in copier paper, none taking more than 40 minutes yet. But it feels good. Like me being me.