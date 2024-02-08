Sign up
Previous
Photo 2181
California Condor
Did you know the story of Johnny Cash and the California Condor! Just argh!
Anyway, The CA Condor was extinct in the wild (many thanks to Mr. Cash) but the Oregon Zoo has bred them and successfully released 20 into the wild including here in Klamath
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
0
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6797
photos
63
followers
66
following
597% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
projects
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th February 2024 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
