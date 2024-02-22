Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2195
Copy cat
Trying the style of a painter in a Facebook watercolor group
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6825
photos
63
followers
65
following
601% complete
View this month »
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
Latest from all albums
4582
4583
2193
4584
2194
2195
4585
2196
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
projects
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Very nicely done.
February 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close