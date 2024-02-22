Previous
Copy cat by pandorasecho
Copy cat

Trying the style of a painter in a Facebook watercolor group
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
John Falconer ace
Very nicely done.
February 22nd, 2024  
