Photo 2220
A advertisement for painting to Gogh lesson featured a picture similar to this. The lesson was for acrylic but I wanted to try in watercolor. White is hard to get right.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
6876
photos
64
followers
67
following
608% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
projects
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th March 2024 2:20pm
