Wolf creek outdoor school

It’s hard to understand how big the stump is at Wolf Creek outdoor school. But suffice it to say that an entire class of 36 6th graders and their teachers could stand inside it. It is hollow and has a crevice in one side you can enter. The other two paintings are at Howland Hill outdoor school. Both are run by the Park Rangers in Tge Redwoids teaming up with the teachers of Sel snorted and Humboldt Counties