Empty Paris #1 by parisouailleurs
Photo 3640

Empty Paris #1

I had to visit my mother who lived on the other bank of Paris and I had the most amazing experience with an empty and silent city. like every where in the world, surreal memories. Please take a look at my blog to see more pictures. http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/archives/2020/05/04/38261139.html
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
