Empty Paris #2 by parisouailleurs
Photo 3641

Empty Paris #2

on the way back home (see previous picture) I was lucky to walk thru iconic places under the sun.
more pictures on this part of the surreal day with this link to my blog
http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/archives/2020/05/05/38263896.html
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Tony Rogers
Fantastic!
May 8th, 2020  
