Previous
Photo 5219
Staying in the air
The show is extraordinary. Breathtaking. The pictures don't do it justice.
You can see videos on my Instagram account
@aparisouailleurs
(my phone does not take good videos, but you can still see how maginal it is).
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
1
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
5212
5213
5214
5215
5216
5217
5218
5219
Tags
france
,
paris
,
sooc
,
olympicflame
Maggiemae
ace
I actually like to see a still photo of something like this! Frozen in time - plenty of time to fav!
September 4th, 2024
