23 / 365
Mount Washington, New Hampshire
Stayed at my cousin's house and this was the view from her front porch. Amazing!! This was taken in the fall and I'm filling in with a few days that I missed.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Paula Briggs
@paulabriggs
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th October 2023 9:53am
Tags
mountain
,
scenic
,
autumn
Bec
ace
Wow! So stunning.
January 25th, 2024
