41 / 365
fence pattern
Liked the pattern cast by an old fence in the desert in Arizona.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Paula Briggs
@paulabriggs
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th November 2022 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
shadow
,
fence
,
patterns
