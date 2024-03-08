Previous
"In weee spring" from e e cummings by paulabriggs

38 / 365
38 / 365

"In weee spring" from e e cummings

Saw these beautiful crocus today in my neighbor's yard. A great springtime treasure!
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
