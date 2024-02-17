Previous
snow on dried flowers by paulabriggs
34 / 365

snow on dried flowers

First outing in the snow. The snow reminded me of cotton balls. Family medical problems have kept me from taking pictures. Will send more soon.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
9% complete

