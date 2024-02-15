Previous
Next
church in Prov RI by paulabriggs
34 / 365

church in Prov RI

The first Baptist church in America founded by
Roger Williams. On a trip to RISD Art Museum, we saw this church on the same street. Inspired by some of the architecture photos on this project I decided to take this picture.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise