train on bridge by paulabriggs
35 / 365

train on bridge

Cold and dreary morning by the railroad bridge. Lucky to catch the train going by.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
9% complete

Babs ace
Nice timing.
February 24th, 2024  
