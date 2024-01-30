Previous
Fireboat on Mystic River by paulabriggs
Fireboat on Mystic River

Took this picture from the walkway but wanted to emphasize the fireboat more so I cropped it.
I like this version better with the business of the marina in the backgrouond.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
