31 / 365
Reflections
The sun came out by the railroad bridge on
the Connecticut River. A cloudy day shooting with a group. Not my usual subject matter.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Paula Briggs
@paulabriggs
Tags
bridge
,
reflection
,
railroad
,
river
