Oban by paulwbaker
149 / 365

Oban

Castle Stalker near Oban in Scotland.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Paul W. Baker

@paulwbaker
Graeme Stevens ace
Beautiful light and composition, an easy fav
March 31st, 2020  
Corinne ace
Superb composition
March 31st, 2020  
