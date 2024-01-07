Previous
The Fallen by paulwbaker
The Fallen

The Fallen: A tree that seems to have fallen some time ago but seems to be hanging on to life. The beautiful moss that is now using the tree as its host was just stunning.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Paul W. Baker

@paulwbaker
