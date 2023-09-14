Previous
The Prince of Wales Bridge by paulwbaker
163 / 365

The Prince of Wales Bridge

The Prince of Wales Bridge from the welsh side during a stunning sunrise. You can see the video of the day from Saturday on YouTube
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Paul W. Baker

@paulwbaker
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise