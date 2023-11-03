Sign up
165 / 365
Sunset in Porto
Sunset in Porto. I got lucky, I thought there was nothing to photograph when suddenly the sen appeared, breaking its way through the thick cloud as it set.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Paul W. Baker
@paulwbaker
sunset
port
lighthouse
portugal
Jerzy
ace
Great find and capture
November 4th, 2023
