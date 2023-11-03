Previous
Sunset in Porto by paulwbaker
165 / 365

Sunset in Porto

Sunset in Porto. I got lucky, I thought there was nothing to photograph when suddenly the sen appeared, breaking its way through the thick cloud as it set.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Paul W. Baker

@paulwbaker
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Great find and capture
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise