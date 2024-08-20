Previous
Full Moon by pbing
Full Moon

We had a gorgeous full moon. It was hard to get a really good capture due to so much cloud, but finally got a break in the clouds and captured this shot.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
