Circles by pbing
36 / 365

Circles

I spotted this interesting pattern near the pier while on a boat trip to Aranmore Island in Donegal.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
