Photo 765
Californian Poppy
Rained all day today, raindrops on one of our Californian Poppies
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2422
photos
76
followers
13
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
7th June 2020 3:22pm
Tags
rain
,
droplets
,
poppy
Mallory
ace
Wow! This is just so stunning. Love the bright color and the water droplets.
June 7th, 2020
