Photo 1630
Garden Colours
Colours in the rain in our garden
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3301
photos
93
followers
16
following
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
9
2
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
26th October 2022 11:55am
leaves
,
rain
Diana
ace
Those reds are so gorgeous, love the wet look.
October 27th, 2022
Peter
ace
Thank you so much Diana, the red is our Acer bush the yellow one of our Cornus midwinter fire shrubs:)
October 27th, 2022
