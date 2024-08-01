Previous
Berries by pcoulson
Berries

my entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Bokeh"
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
JackieR ace
Love a bit of bokeh
August 1st, 2024  
Heather ace
A nice shot, Peter, of the orange berries, the green foliage, and your lovely bokeh! This has a late summer feeling to it, but I guess today is August 1st after all :-) Fav
August 1st, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 1st, 2024  
