Reflection in the Lake by pcoulson
Photo 2305

Reflection in the Lake

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Unusual"
this is the reflection of Sizergh Castle reflected in the lake, flipped horizonally and rotated through 180 degress for the right orientation.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Peter

@pcoulson
Barb ace
Marvelous!
September 12th, 2024  
