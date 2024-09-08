Sign up
Previous
Photo 2301
Across to Wyke
I was looking across the fields to the village of Wyke for a landscape image and noticed the chap fitting new tiles on an old roof
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th September 2024 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
tiling
,
wyke
Heather
ace
A beautiful setting for his work- so much greenery and lovely rolling hills and far-off mountains! Fav
September 8th, 2024
