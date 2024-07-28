Previous
Sunset Celebration by pdulis
Sunset Celebration

The water was glassy and calm, still candy-colored in the afterglow of sunset.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Wow, you're getting all of my sunsets. :-) Beautiful capture.
July 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Awesome capture in every way!
July 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Splendid capture
July 29th, 2024  
