Photo 2315
Sunset Celebration
The water was glassy and calm, still candy-colored in the afterglow of sunset.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
island
,
manitoulin
Rick
ace
Wow, you're getting all of my sunsets. :-) Beautiful capture.
July 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Awesome capture in every way!
July 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Splendid capture
July 29th, 2024
