Goodnight Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2320

Goodnight Sunset

Sunsets are proof that endings can often be beautiful too.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dorothy ace
Really lovely. Hope the mosquitoes aren’t too bad?
August 3rd, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice
August 3rd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful light, even on the tent.
August 3rd, 2024  
