Previous
Photo 2320
Goodnight Sunset
Sunsets are proof that endings can often be beautiful too.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2685
photos
336
followers
49
following
635% complete
View this month »
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
manitoulin
Dorothy
ace
Really lovely. Hope the mosquitoes aren’t too bad?
August 3rd, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Nice
August 3rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful light, even on the tent.
August 3rd, 2024
