Morning Glory Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2321

Morning Glory Sunrise

The sun doesn't rise for anyone else, it rises for you. Make the most of it...
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Renee Salamon ace
Love the way the tree frames the shot
August 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
August 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2024  
Paul J ace
Very nice!
August 3rd, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Lovely blues
August 3rd, 2024  
