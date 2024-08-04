Previous
Distillery District Toronto by pdulis
Photo 2322

Distillery District Toronto

Back in the big city running a photo workshop today - The Distillery District Toronto has fabulous photo opportunities :)
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
August 5th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Beautiful, love the perspective
August 5th, 2024  
