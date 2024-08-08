Previous
Charleston Reflections by pdulis
Charleston Reflections

Charleston is the most populous city in the U.S. state of South Carolina. Here's a camera hack with some wooden houses we purchased there ;)
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
