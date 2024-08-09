Previous
Sunset Tenting by pdulis
Sunset Tenting

Sunset is a wonderful opportunity for us to appreciate all the great things that God gives us!
9th August 2024

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Julie Ryan
Is that your tent? Beautiful scenery!
August 10th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
@julie - yep my prop tent :)
August 10th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
nice
August 10th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett
How beautiful. The ground looks rather rocky to be comfortable though!
August 10th, 2024  
Zilli~
Wonderful
August 10th, 2024  
gloria jones
Love the pops of orange shades of color
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
