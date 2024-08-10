Sign up
Previous
Photo 2328
Sunset Meditations
Brilliant things happen in calm minds ...
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
meditations
Shutterbug
ace
I love how the clouds seem to radiate out and the inclusion of the meditating silhouette.
August 11th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
family member?
August 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the sense of depth in this great capture
August 11th, 2024
Graeme Stevens
great composition and light
August 11th, 2024
